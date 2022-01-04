Bigg Boss 15 is proceeding towards the finale and the drama in the house has become more interesting day by day. Swaragini fame Tejasswi Prakash who has already created a buzz in the house following her relationship with Karan Kundrra is rooted as one of the strongest contestants of the show. Tejasswi leaves no stones unturned to entertain the audience with her bubbliness and amazing sense of humour. Recently, the Karn Sangini actress recreated the famous Shehnaaz Gill dialogue "Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta" and netizens can't get enough of it as they are loving the Marathi version of the dialogue.

Here take a look :

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Nishant and Tejasswi talking and discussing the nominations task, to which Nishant says “Tuza kutra Tommy mazaa kutra..kutra ". Tejasswi instantly replied to this and said…"Ha, this actually goes on me. Twada kutta tommy sadda kutta..kutta.." Bigg Boss too reacted to this and said that it's good to have a love for your mother tongue but, this is a Hindi reality show and so, speak only in Hindi.

Shehnaaz Gill's iconic dialogue

Popular Youtuber Yashraj Mukhate recreated the famous dialogue of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill "Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta" and since then social media is buzzing with people recreating this dialogue. It trended for a long time on social media. Shehnaaz Gill is one of those celebrities who rose to fame from Bigg Boss 13 and the actress is currently enjoying a massive fan following on her social media handle and she is loved by the audience.

Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash's fan following has increased as she became the talk of the town after participating in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, she emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the show. Coming back to Bigg Boss, the Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actress has created a strong niche for herself in the Bigg Boss house and she is equally liked and loved by the audiences. She is receiving a lot of love and support from her fans and well-wishers from the industry and is currently touted as one of the strongest contestants of the show with high possibilities of lifting the trophy.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM@SHEHNAAZGILL/TEJASSWIPRAKASH