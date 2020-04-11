Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Tejasswi Nominates Herself To Guard Sivin Narang From Elimination

Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the most loved contestants of India's biggest stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has been doing well on the show and recently also helped one of her co-contestants. Yes, the contestant is none other than Shivin Narang. She helped him during one of the elimination tasks of the show. Here is how Tejasswi Prakash helped Shivin Narang.

Tejasswi Prakash risks elimination on Khatron Ke Khiladi

On a battlefield, when friends are pitted against each other there is always an epic story which comes out, and the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has become the place of one such story. In one of the latest eliminations of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, both Tejasswi Prakash & Shivin Narang were stuck in an edgy situation. Shivin was going to be eliminated from the show and it was almost certain. But, Tejasswi Prakash nominated herself instead of Shivin. With this, she risked herself for elimination. This example of friendship won the hearts of many fans.

After this, Shivin took to his Instagram to thank Tejasswi Prakash. In his post, he wrote "Dis gal saved me frm my biggest fear 🐀 💀 🙈🤗🤗 So wen i thought im going back home frm #khatronkekhiladi she nominated herself to do the stunt(risking her elimination) bcoz she knew i will abort fr sure🤪🙈 It needs #guts & a #goldenheart to do that tejuu thankuuu @tejasswiprakash 🤗🤗🤗. #respect #girlpower #kkk10". In this post, both the stars are seen enjoying their time together. It was also reported that both have fallen for each other, but recently Tejasswi Prakash cleared the air by saying that Shivin is just a friend. Take a look at Shivin Narang's post on Tejasswi Prakash here.



