Tejasswi Prakash Says Women Financially Depending On Men Is 'stupid'

'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash, recently, highlighted the need for women to be financially independent and called the idea of being dependent on men for financial help 'stupid.'

"I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments. I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity, a little bit in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of study. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am," said Tejasswi to Curly Tales.

When asked about the importance of financial independence in a woman's life, she mentioned how a girl should be independent and not depend on any man in any way. She also shared that independence brings self-respect in a person which helps them in leaving something they can't tolerate.

Tejasswi also revealed that she won't have a problem when she is sitting at home and not making any money.

She said, "You, as a person, should very well have an understanding of yourself. Are you the kind of person who can stay at home, peacefully, happily without working? If you know you are not that person, then you are going to go crazy when you don’t have work because you can’t decide that you will always have work. Even when I am not working, I still have an income while I am just sitting at home."

Tejasswi has been going strong in both her personal and professional lives. She bought a luxurious car and a house in Goa. On the work front, she is all set to wrap up her shooting for 'Naagin 6' this month.