Tejasswi Prakash 'scared' Of Public Scrutiny On Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry, with fans rooting for 'TejRan' at all times. The television stars have been the talk of the town ever since they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and started their romance.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi spoke about her relationship with Karan, adding that the constant media glare 'scares' her at times as she doesn't want her romance to take precedence over her work. The Naagin 6 actor said that she wants them to be loved individually as well for the work they do.

Tejasswi Prakash 'scared' about public scrutiny of her relationship with Karan Kundrra

The actor mentioned, "Tejran has been loved so much that I’m just scared. I don’t want it to make people stop looking at us as serious actors because we’re not just a couple. That’s why a lot of times we avoid being together."

She continued, "There’s a lot of love that we’ve received, and there are so many blessings coming. But at the same time, I have this concern that I don’t want this relationship to ever overpower or overshadow the fact that both me and Karan are good at what we do. We’re both good at the art and we’re both capable of performing."

Tejasswi also addressed another frequently asked question about their marriage, mentioning that they're both caught up with work right now. “We both are working right now. Whether the wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him," she quipped.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6, which also stars Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Amandeep Sidhu, and more in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TEJASSWIPRAKASH)