Tejasswi Prakash Shows Off Her Pole Dancing Skills In New Instagram Video | Watch

Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the most prominent Hindi TV stars of this generation. The actor is well known for her characters like Ragini Maheshwari from the TV show, Awaragini and Mishti Malhotra from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The star has been able to grab a lot of fan attention through her TV roles. The star has also been connected with her fans through her various social media handles. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a video that shows off her pole dancing skills. Read more about Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram story.

Tejasswi Prakash's pole dance video

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to her Instagram to share a video from her pole dancing session. The star shared a video that displays Tejasswi’s skills though she termed herself as an amateur. He moves certainly look concrete and the fans cannot wait to see more of Prakash’s performance. The star has also managed to attract a number of followers on her Instagram.

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram

Tejasswai Prakash has managed to attract over 1.7 million followers on her Instagram. The actor is popular for sharing some classy pictures and videos from her personal life. Her followers certainly show a lot of love on the star’s social media account. Here are some of the most liked pictures from Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram.

