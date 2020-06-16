Tejasswi Prakash Sheds Light On Unrealistic Beauty Standards With A Goofy Picture

Tejasswi Prakash recently took to Instagram to speak about beauty standards and the pressure created by social media. She posted a no-makeup and no-filter picture of herself along with an elaborate note about not taking social media seriously. She shed some necessary light on how important it is to embrace yourself and indulge in self-love.

Tejasswi Prakash on defying beauty standards

Tejasswi Prakash has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various pictures and videos on social media. Through a recent Instagram post, the actor targetted the misconceptions surrounding beauty standards and spoke about how it is not necessary to adhere to them at all times. She posted an adorable picture of herself where she was seen giving a goofy expression by sticking her tongue out and winking as she was posing for the camera. In the picture posted, Tejasswi Prakash was seen wearing a red outfit that came with an attached leather belt to enhance the look. She had tied her hair into two ponytails with ribbons around them.

In the caption for the post, Tejasswi Prakash has written how people are stressed about beautifying every little thing that goes on their Instagram. She wrote that it is fine to make your profile look perfect but it is also not necessary to always look on-point. She wrote that sometimes people should be themselves and not let the kid inside them die. Not having makeup on or posing with weird expressions is all a part of being organic and embracing yourself.

Tejasswi Prakash wrote that the most important part about life is to gracefully accept oneself. The opinion that the world holds of someone is not important in any manner. She has also spoken about the perfect pictures that she posts of herself. She is of the opinion that in those pictures, she is just acting and it does not have to be mixed with the real her. Towards the end of the caption, she has asked her followers to keep a tab on their negative thoughts by trying to rectify whatever does not feel right. Have a look at the picture from Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram here:

Image Courtesy: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

