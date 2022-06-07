Actor Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the Indian television industry. Love blossomed between the couple during the ColorsTV controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After Tejasswi lifted the winning trophy in the show's finale, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy romance. As they are set to appear on one of the upcoming episodes of the reality show Dance Deewane Junior, the show's latest promo gave a glimpse of how the couple would express their love for each other. The Naagin star also won fans' hearts with her big gesture for her beau Karan Kundrra.

The official Instagram handle of ColorsTV recently dropped a promo of one of the forthcoming episodes of Dance Deewane Junior, featuring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the video, Tejasswi Prakash could be seen entering the show's stage, while Karan Kundrra was already seated. She wore a beautiful peach dress with some dramatic accents on its top. As she entered, she blew a kiss at Kundrra, who later came towards her.

Tejasswi Prakash's big gesture for her beau Karan Kundra

As the couple started dancing, Tejasswi Prakash went on one knee while holding a red rose in her hand. A happy Karan Kundrra quickly lifted her in his arms as the video further showed their romantic moments. Karan Kundrra also went on one knee as with a red heart balloon in his hand. In the end, Karan Kundrra could be heard saying, "Jabse Tejasswi meri life me aayi hai na. Tabse meri life badal gayi hai. Jaise haathon ki ungliyaan hoti hai na, waise hai hum dono." (Ever since Tejasswi entered my life, my life has changed. We are compatible like the fingers of a hand.) The audience seemingly went gaga over the couple's love and cheered for them.

The couple's fans who go by the name 'TejRan' could not keep calm as they showered them with love. A fan wrote, "One of the most beautiful couples that I have ever seen. May you both create lots of great memories in life. stay blessed," while others prayed they stay together forever. Another fan penned, "The way he never let her go on her knees," and added red heart emojis. The couple's fans also call them "TejRan."

