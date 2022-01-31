Tejasswi Prakash Wins Bigg Boss 15: Pavitra Punia, Kushal Tandon, Others Congratulate Her

Actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged as Bigg Boss 15 winner while defeating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the second and third runners-up respectively. Soon after the actor was declared the winner, her friends and supporters took to their respective social media handles and congratulated the actor.

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi were both locked up in a tough competition for the winner trophy on Bigg Boss 15. But eventually, he emerged as a runner-up and was later asked to come out of the house as he was summoned to the stage. This happened shortly after actor Shehnaaz Gill paid an emotional tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla and then bid goodbye to the show while wishing the other contestants.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Tejasswi Prakash

Soon after Tejasswi was seen holding the glitzy trophy, her friends and well-wishers congratulated her on social media. Actor Kishwer Merchant who has been a part of the show earlier shared a photo of the BB15 winner with the trophy on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Congratulations tejaaaaaaa @tejasswiprakash," with a red heart emoji. Actor Pavitra Punia who was also part of Bigg Boss season 14, congratulated the actor as well, writing, "Congratulations @tejasswiprakash. Winner #biggboss15," on her Instagram story.

Karanvir Bohra shared a picture on his Instagram story of Tejasswi posing with her parents after the big win. He added, "Congratulations girl @tejasswiprakash." Kushal Tandon shared a still of Tejasswi in the 'Bigg Boss' house and wrote, "@tejasswiprakash congrats all heart."

Apart from winning the trophy, Tejasswi even took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Meanwhile, for the unversed, during the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. The makers of Bigg Boss had teased that the grand finale will feature the revelation of the much-speculated lead character. They had shared a glimpse of an actor's performance in a dazzling outfit, without revealing the name of the performer. At that time itself, many had guessed that the mysterious person was Tejasswi. This got confirmed when the finale was aired. Tejasswi put up a stylish and energetic performance as the new Naagin.

Image: Instagram/@KishwerMerchant/@PavitraPunia/@KushalTandon/@ItsmeTejasswi