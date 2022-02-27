After lifting the Bigg Boss 15 winner trophy, actor Tejasswi Prakash is roped into essay the lead role in the upcoming season of the supernatural fantasy TV show, Naagin. Recently, the star took to social media to share her bridal avatar as the shoot of Naagin 6 continues in the full swing. As soon as her new look surfaced online, it went viral in no time, leaving fans rooting for her wedding with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash's red bridal avatar

In the photos and videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, fans can see Tejasswi dolled up in an elegant red lehenga. The actor's traditional look was accesorised with a statement matha-patti attached to her neat bun hair-do. With a flower gajra accentuating her bridal wear, red-bold lips and pink blushed cheeks completed her traditional wear. While sharing a short behind-the-scenes clip on social media, a jolly Tejasswi said, "I hope you guys are watching."

Upon seeing the Karn Sangini actor's latest look, fans of the star began cheering her to marry boyfriend Karan Kundrra. While one said, "@kkundrra i think Taylor Swift worte Gorgeous about @tejasswiprakash . I just know it." Another wrote, "@kkundrra tumhari dulhan ko dekho (Karan, look at your bride)." A user also lauded her bridal avatar stating "How pretty she is", meanwhile another user chimed in to say "sooo gorgeous." Check out the reactions of her fans below:

Previously, beau Karan Kundrra also cheered for his girlfriend as she kick-started the shooting of Naagin 6. Taking to social media, Kundrra share a slew of mushy photos with Tejasswi and wrote, "It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6." Take a look at the post below:

Apart from this, the couple has also teamed up for a music video titled, Rula Deti Hai. Set to release on March 3, the upcoming song appears to be a romantic number that deals with heartbreak and love. While announcing the teaser poster of their project, the duo stated, "#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash."

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash