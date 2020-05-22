List Of Teleplays To Watch On TV: From 'Typecaste' To 'Piya Behrupiya'

Because of the lockdown, many teleplays are being released. A teleplay can be loosely known as a show that is shot in front of a live audience using multiple cameras, for example, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Two and a Half men, Typecaste, etc. These shows use a sitcom-style teleplay format which is distinct to other shows. When it comes to what teleplays to watch on TV, Tata Sky Theatre has recently come up with a line of teleplays that shall entertain masses of all age groups. Listed below are the exciting line up of teleplays on TV presented by Zee Theatre.

READ:Jayasurya, Vijay Babu's Films Banned From Kerala Theatres Due To 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Row?

Zee Theatre presents an exciting line up of teleplays on TV

READ:Multiplex Association Of India Submits Safety Plan For Reopening Theatres To I&B Ministry

Typecaste

This special teleplay takes one of the stories of Mahipat Babruvahan who turns to be the first from his village and caste to finish his M.A. degree. Babruvahan expects a raise from his current job and instead lands up being fired. He later takes up a new job as a professor. Troubles find him as his patience gets tested by his students and his dear love. The funny and drama-filled teleplay stars Shreyas Talpade, Atul Mathur, Aaditi Pohankar, and Utkarsh Mazumdar.

READ:'Uppena' Might Release In Theatres, To Not Go Ahead With OTT Release?

Maa Retire Hoti Hai

This is one of the thought-provoking teleplays that one must surely watch. The story of this play takes one on the journey of a housewife who decides to get rid of her duties and retires from them. To much surprise of her family members, she decides to rather relax and get time for herself. The play tries to tap onto the life of Indian women and how they are expected to shrink their happiness and look after the well-being of everyone else. The quirky play witnesses the lead role played by the late Reema Lagoo.

The Relationship Agreement

This is another quirky and fun-filled teleplay to watch amidst the lockdown. This play takes one on the journey of a couple who makes a relationship contract. Things go south for the couple when their parents meet each other online and things start brewing between them. The quirky and drama-filled teleplay stars Sumona Chakravarti, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff, and Pheroza Mody.

Piya Behrupiya

This is another great teleplay to watch amidst the lockdown. The play is based on the Hindi adaption of Shakespeare’s comedy, ‘Twelfth Night’. The play wonderfully talks about unrequited love and is a must-watch for all Shakespeare fans. The cast of this play includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Amitosh Nagpal, Sagar Deshmukh, Mansi Multani, Mantra Mugdh, Gagan Riar, Neha Saraf, Trupti Khamkar, and Saurabh Nayar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.