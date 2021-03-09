Television Actor Nimai Bali Bags Role Of Subhan In Sony TV’s 'Mere Sai'

Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi is one of the famous television shows airing on Sony TV since 2017 and winning the hearts of the audiences. As the Mere Sai plot is continuing to impress the viewers with its storyline and positive message, there has been an addition of a popular actor who will be seen in a significant role in the show. Take a look at who the actor is and see what he has to say about his role in Mere Sai.

Nimai Bali joins Mere Sai cast

The upcoming track of Sony Entertainment Television's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi will showcase actor Nimai Bali who is best known for his mythological roles. In the show, the actor will be essaying the role of a dacoit named Subhan. In a media statement, the actor talked about his feelings on coming onboard as Subhan and stated how he was overwhelmed to be a part of such a vital track of Mere Sai. He also added how the show touched the ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track. He then mentioned how being a part of such a show was a miracle to him because he always wanted to be part of Mere Sai. Actor Nimai Bali also added that he hoped that the audience would take something thoughtful from the track. Speaking about his family’s excitement, he mentioned how they were thrilled to watch him in such a show that circulated positivity.

The upcoming episodes of Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi will depict the journey of Sai in changing Subhan’s perspective towards life and making him realize that the prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective and earning a living is the best thing.

Mere Sai cast, plot & more

The popular Mere Sai cast members include actors namely Tushar Dalvi as Sai Baba, Abeer Soofi as Sai Baba, Vaibhav Mangle as Kulkarni Sarkar, Toral Rasputra / Kishori Godbole as Bayaza Bai, Saurabh S Kaushik as Tatya Patil, Aaloak Kapoor as Gokuldas, Sushma Prashant as Appa Kote Patil's mother, Himanshu Rai as Keshav Kulkarni, and many more. The Mere Sai plot revolves around the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi who helps the people of the village named Shirdi and shows them the path of dharma. Created by Aparna Padgaonkar and written by Roshni Suvrna, the show streams on Sony TV at 7:00 pm every Monday to Friday.