Television Shows In Which Asha Negi Made A Guest Appearance; Here's A List

Actress Asha Negi rose to fame for her portrayal of Purvi Deshmukh in the hit show Pavitra Rishta. After her stint in the show, Asha Negi became a household name and made guest appearances in several other TV shows. She was also part of the reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2019, the actress made her OTT debut with the web series Baarish. Take a look at shows in which Asha Negi appeared in a guest appearance.

1. Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke

Asha Negi made a guest appearance on the show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in 2012. She appeared on the show as her character Purvi Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. The show featured Roopal Tyagi and Mahima Makwana in the lead role.

2. Qubool Hai

Asha Negi reprised her role as Purvi and made a guest appearance on the show in 2013. The series centred on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam and featured Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role.

3. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

In 2015, Asha Negi portrayed the role of Koyal in Starplus's show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Negi made a guest appearance on the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Koyal in 2015. The show features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead role.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Asha made a guest appearance on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2015. The show featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.

5. Super Dancer 2

Asha Negi made a guest appearance on the dance reality Tv show Super Dancer 2 as herself back in 2017. The contestants on the show were kids between the age of 4 and 13 years of age.

On the work front, Asha Negi is all set to star in the wen series Khwabon Ke Parindey. The actress will be playing the role of Bindiya and took to her Instagram to share a glimse of the show. The show is scheduled to release on 14th June of Voot.

IMAGE: ASHA NEGI'S INSTAGRAM

