'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' & 'Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein's' Shoot Commences  

As the country was under lockdown, all the production houses were asked to shut down. After a long gap of almost three months, the shooting for movies and shows have finally started to resume. Recently, two of &TV’s shows, Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein resumed shoot.

Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein shooting commences

The shooting of Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar and Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein resumes keeping all safety guidelines and precautions in mind, starting from June 25 and June 26, respectively. The very limited number of people from the cast and crew who arrived at the sets on the first day of the shoot were unable to contain their happiness and were thrilled to start working again after such a long gap.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, when Gracy Singh, the lead actor from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein was asked about her first day back, she said that the moment she got a call confirming the shoot date, her excitement had no end. She prepared her bag with properly sanitised required accessories and makeup items and even kept aside the character outfit that she wore from home to the sets, as only a touch-up was done on the sets once or twice.

Gracy said that she felt the same way as she did on the first day of her shoot on this show. The moment everyone reached the sets, everyone's temperature and body oxygen levels were screened, revealed Gracy Singh. They all welcomed each other in their traditional Indian style, which is by saying Namaste, which was followed by a quick catching up session. There were limited people on sets and were wearing masks, including herself, added Gracy. At any given point in and around the sets, there were many sanitiser bottles and sprays. Gracy Singh concluded by saying that it was a distinct experience but she is sure that will time everyone will get used to it.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, when Jagannath Nivangune, Ramji Maloji Sakpal from Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar was asked about his entire experience of returning to the show, he said that, upon signing up for the show, he had started reading Changdev Bhavanrao Khairmode’s book Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. But, due to busy shooting schedules, he said that he was unable to finish the book. However, now he has managed to read all eight parts of the book. The actor said that it was wonderful to see Neha and Smruti Ji along with other cast members. He too said that everyone greeted each other with a Namaste.

He said that he was fully prepared with his own personal sanitation kit and carried many masks with him for everyone just as a goodwill gesture, though they also have those available on the sets. Jagannath Nivangune said that their temperature was checked, alongside ensuring that they sanitise their hands at regular intervals and continue wearing masks when off the camera. The actor confirmed that everyone has been strictly adhering to the protocols and following social distancing norms. Jagannath Nivangune said that they have an exciting track coming up focusing on another landmark moment in Babasaheb’s life.

