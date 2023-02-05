Televison Star Urvashi Dholakia Meets With A Car Accident; Escapes Unhurt

Television star and Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia on Saturday met with a car accident in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly travelling to Mira Road Film Studio when the incident took place.

According to reports, a school bus carrying children in Kashimira hit the actor's car from behind. It is also reported that the actor escaped the accident unhurt.

Urvashi reportedly didn't register any case against the school bus driver. The Kashimira Police recorded the statement of the actor's driver.

The actress on Sunday shared a casual post on Instagram, not related to the accident.

Check out her post below:

The actor is best known for playing the role of Kamolika in the 2001 TV show Kasauti Zindagi Ke. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss season 6.