'Tenali Rama' Actor Krishna Bharadwaj Reveals He Aspires To Be Politician In Future; Read

Tenali Rama actor Krishna Bharadwaj turned a year older on July 18. Krishna spoke to a leading news daily and revealed that he aspires to become a good politician in the future. Krishna also said that he looks forward to becoming a more mature and responsible person towards the country and society. He then talked about a lot of things he would like to change in society.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Krishna spoke about his birthday resolution and revealed that he wants to own a house in Mumbai by the end of the year, 2020. The actor stated that he had given himself some time and had given himself this year to buy a house and hoped that it happens soon. Moreover, the Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family actor said he wants to grow more spiritual in life.

Krishna's birthday celebrations

Additionally, the Tenali Rama actor also spoke about how he celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show. Krishna continued that like every year, even this year, he had a working birthday. Talking about how he likes to have a working birthday, Krishna Bharadwaj said he celebrated his special day on his Tenali Rama sets and that he arranged lunch for the entire cast and team on his behalf which was a treat of Jalebi and Rabdi. His flatmate arranged a small get together in the night, revealed Krishna.

On July 20, Krishna Bharadwaj took to his social media and shared a glimpse of how he celebrated his birthday at home. As seen in the photos, the actor along with his friends posed for a slew of pics together. There's a beautiful decor set up in his house with green and white balloons. He captioned the post with: "Harshwardhan Purohit thank you for this celebration."

Krishna Bharadwaj's TV shows

Apart from Tenali Rama, Krishna Bharadwaj has also worked in the shows like Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Sukh By Chance, R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, Piya Basanti Re among others. Krishna is also a part of the short film titled Guess, which also features Arjun Bijlani, Kanchan Kulkarni. The film is helmed by Saurabh Bharat and written by Gaurav Bharat.

