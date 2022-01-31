'Tera Mera Saath': Gopi Bahu's New Assertive & Savage Avatar Impresses Netizens; Watch

Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Sathiya has been the epitome of the portrayal of daughters-in-law in Indian soap operas. She has been an example of the gullible and shy daughters-in-law that the Indian TV industry has shown its viewers for years. While her unpretentious role entertained many, it was also a meme template for many. However, this seems to change now as the new Gopi Bahu from Tera Mera Saath is nothing but savage and the internet cannot help but laud her whole new avatar.

A short clip from the new show Tera Mera Saath has been surfacing on the internet featuring Gia Manek as Gopi Bahu. The video sees Manek in a confident avatar that has left netizens stunned. In the 36 seconds clip, Gopika could be seen asking a family member is she has gives enough love and respect to her family. As the family member agrees with her, Gopika says, "Kab take free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski" (How long will you keep accepting love free of cost. Pay for it.) She not only left her family members stunned but all the viewers as well.

Netizens react to Gopi Bahu's new avatar

A Twitter user shared the clip on the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "help??? this new gopi bahu so savage im crying." A user reacted to the video and penned, "God please give me the strength to channel my inner Gopi Bahu the next time I talk to clients for long pending fees." The new Gopi Bahu has surely impressed netizens. While some called Gopi Bahu's new avatar a revolution, others called it growth.

help??? 😭 this new gopi bahu so savage im crying pic.twitter.com/6ymDM9NF3V — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) January 27, 2022

God please give me the strength to channel my inner Gopi Bahu the next time I talk to clients for long pending fees🙏🏽 https://t.co/qWQeFr6Eom — Deepak Joshi (@ideepakjoshi) January 28, 2022

Gopi bahu went from washing laptops to setting boundaries and telling off her in-laws. Character growth😭 https://t.co/eta6k2sNtL — z. (@lov3rmidnight) January 28, 2022

A user penned, "Gopi bahu went from washing laptops to setting boundaries and telling off her in-laws. Character growth." Another tweet read, "She used to wash laptops and got insulted by her husband. YAAS, THIS IS THE GOPI BAHU GLOWUP WE NEED." Twitter users became amazingly creative and saw areas where women can take inspirations from the new Gopi Bahu. A user wrote, "Eldest daughter of a South Asian family should also do this. Cash for all the mental traumas they keep receiving over the course of their life lmao. Love wasn't free for us, why should it be free for them?"

She used to wash laptops and got insulted by her husband. YAAS, THIS IS THE GOPI BAHU GLOWUP WE NEED https://t.co/pjEEnH4lcI — Traumatized Sooyaa ☃❄❅ (@Jisoo_snows) January 27, 2022