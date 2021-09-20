'Tera Mera Saath Rahe': Momo Or Modak? Makers Up With New Trend, Fans Ask Yashraj To Rap

Musician Yashraj Mukhate famous rap Rasode Mein Kaun tha, featuring Rupal Patel and Gia Manek from Saath Nibhana Saathiya had become an Internet sensation last year. After receiving thunderous views and popularity, the makers of the show are up with another trend. The new promo from Tera Mera Saath Rahe show has a hilarious scene during a Ganapati celebration episode that is set to air soon.

Giving a hilarious touch to the second trend, the video showed Gopika (played by Gia Manek) and others from the Modi family as they gear up to offer modaks to Lord Ganesha as a part of Ganesh Chaturthi. Just as the platter of offerings is opened, it looks like modaks have been replaced by momos. Gopika soon realizes the mistake and rushes towards the platter. She gulps down a momo and leaves everyone stunned. Mithila (played by Rupal Patel) confronts Gopika over why she would do such a thing on an auspicious occasion at home. The video concluded with Rupali Patel who asks ‘Who tried to replace Modak with momo in the kitchen?’

New video from Tera Mera Saath Rahe receives love from frenzy fans

Gia shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “This new promo with our favorite #RupalPatel and #Giamanek on the sets of #teramerasaathrahe.” The show also features actors like Nitin Vakharia, Hitesh Sampat, Nazim Khilji, Pooja Kava, Jyoti Mukerji, Raj Kumar, and Minal Karpes. Several fans of the show could not control their excitement and commenced below the video. One of the users wrote, " Very funny." Another user wrote, " Gia di is bar plate me se modak nikal ke momos kisne sajaye. (Gia Di who was the one to replace modak with momos from the plate?)you are always best our gopika modi." A third user reacted to the hilarious video and wrote, " We are waiting to listen it's version of sing by @yashrajmukhate sir." A mother echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Aaja bhai, once more ho jai Yahraj Mukhate."

Last year the video Ye Rashi Thi went viral on the internet. The video featured the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya cast members. The scene, used for the rap video, saw Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on the gas. Playing with words such as ‘Kaun tha?’ and 'Rashi’ along with adding a whole lot of background music, Mukhate hilariously made ‘Kokilaben sing’. So far, the video, on Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram wall, has managed to bag more than 6M views.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Bollywoodpapa