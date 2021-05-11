'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Shooting Location: Here's Where The Sab TV Show Is Being Filmed

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a Hindi language serial that belongs to the comedy-drama genre and airs on Sab TV. The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal under the banner Shashi Sumeet Productions and it premiered last year in August. Read on to know about the shooting location of Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main shooting location

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the shooting location of the popular Sab TV serial Tera Yaar Hoon Main has shifted its base from Mumbai, amidst the ongoing restrictions imposed in the city. The state of Maharashtra has imposed a lockdown till May 15, to curb the growing cases of COVID-19. Therefore, the makers of the comedy-drama series decided to shift base from a studio in Film City Mumbai to Rajkot, which is a city in the western state of Gujarat for the time being.

The female lead of the show Sayantani Ghosh stated that the team has taken proper precautions before resuming shoot in Rajkot amidst the rising cases in the country. She also added that the producers didn't immediately shift the filming location when the lockdown was announced in April and waited for the restrictions to lift so that the filming could continue in Mumbai itself. But when the government decided to extend it further, the makers had no choice but to shift to Rajkot.

More about the show

The Sab TV show revolves around Rajeev Bansal, a simpleton bank manager, who lives a contented life with his family. The serial focuses on how Rajeev tries to befriend his teenage son Rishabh, who is close to his mother Janhvi. Rajiv tries various tricks to befriend him and succeeds a few times but his world comes crashing down when his wife Janhvi passes away in a car crash. The story took a leap of one year and showed how Rajeev married one of his bank colleagues Daljeet to safeguard her children and later, how the two manage to end their marriage but fail to do so every time. The cast of the show includes Sudeep Sahir, Shweta Gulati, Sayantani Ghosh, Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha among others.

Image: Sab TV Youtube Channel

