Terence Lewis Performs On 'Pushpa' Song 'Oo Antava' At Karishma-Varun's Mehendi; Watch

Allu Arjun's superhit film, Pushpa: The Rise has taken the globe under its massive influence. Many actors and even cricketers have become a fan of the film and have imitated his signature styles. The film's item number Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also become a hot wedding track.

As Karishma Tanna ties the knot with her beau and businessman, Varun Bangera, several pictures and videos from the lavish ceremonies have taken over the internet. Snips from her wedding Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies have been shared by the couple and their fans on their social media handles. Recently, one such video featuring choreographer Terence Lewis has surfaced where he can be seen grooving to Oo Antava.

Terence Lewis recreates Pushpa: The Rise's Oo Antava item number

In the video, the ace dancer can be seen adding his own steps to Samantha's first-ever item number, Oo Antava. Terence's performance was instantly charged up the occasion and the attendees enjoyed his dance.

More on Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's wedding

Actor and model, Karishma Tanna tied the knot with Varun Bangera on February 5 at an intimate wedding held in Mumbai. As per a report from Pinkvilla, the 38-year-old actor's fiance, Varun Bangera, is a businessman hailing from Mumbai. He is associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company. Moreover, he completed his education in Canada from Carlton University. Tanna tagged Bangera in her recent post. However, he has chosen to keep his account, which has over 400 followers, private.

The couple has also posted snips from their pre-wedding ceremonies in the presence of their close family and friends. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Tanna confirmed her wedding with Bangera by sharing a glimpse into her floral-themed Haldi ceremony. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Happiness galore, the smile says it all.'' The actor donned a beautiful white traditional attire and elevated her outfit by donning customised floral jewellery. She went on to post multiple pictures from the delightful ceremony.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple decided to organise their wedding festivities whilst adhering to COVID norms and invited only close friends and family to the nuptials. They are set to tie the knot on Saturday in attendance of their loved ones.

