'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’: Amandeep Sidhu Reveals Her Mom Got Emotional Seeing Her As Bride

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is the latest show that has been brought to the audience by Zee TV. Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan have been roped in to play the lead roles in this show and the actors have been prepping for it ever since. Amandeep had shared a few glimpses of her character on social media, where she was seen dressed as a bride in traditional Indian wear. While the pictures created a lot of excitement for her fans, the actor has revealed that seeing her dressed as a bride made her mother emotional. Read along to know what the actor said about the bridal avatar.

When Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Amandeep Sidhu's attire made her mother emotional

The show is touted to be a love story between Mahi and Jogi, who are shown to have different personalities but end up falling for each other. Amandeep Sidhu, who is seen playing Mahi in this show, had dressed up as a Punjabi bride for the shoot and shared her pictures to create hype for her show among the netizens. However, her look as a bride made her mother feel emotional, and by Amandeep’s own admission, it ended up making her emotional as well.

Speaking about the moment, Amandeep said, “Like every other mother, my mom had tears in her eyes seeing me dressed as a bride for the very first time”. She also said that she felt “ecstatic” after witnessing her own look in the lehenga, which proved “difficult” for her to handle. The reason she stated behind this is that the lehenga was as heavy as 12 to 15 kgs in weight. She further said that her attire also had other jewels and other “bridal accessories”, which ultimately gave her the look of Mahi.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s plot currently revolves around the evil eyes that are cast on Mahi, who is all set to get married. Questions have thus been raised about how would Jogi and Mahi find a way to be with each other with the future of Mahi’s marriage unclear. The show will be airing on Zee TV right from Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m.