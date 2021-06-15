Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Completes100 Episodes: Amandeep Sidhu And Adhvik Mahajan Celebrate

The ZeeTV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, starring Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan in leading roles, recently completed its first century of episodes. The show, which premiered on January 27, 2021, recently reached its 100 episodes. The team of the show came together to celebrate the milestone with a cake cutting ceremony. Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan recently shared their views about the show.

Amandeep Sidhu on playing Mahi in the show

Amandeep Sidhu said she could not believe that her show completed 100 episodes. While talking about her journey, Amandeep said she walked into the set feeling a bit nervous, as she did not realise how her character Mahi became an integral part of her life. Amandeep further said how she learnt a lot from Mahi. Amandeep also addressed the love she has received from her co-actors and the viewers throughout her journey with Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. Amandeep revealed how the show creators had a goal of 100 episodes in their mind that they finally achieved. She expressed her gratefulness to the viewers and said she had been highly obliged for the viewers' constant support.

Adhvik Mahajan talks about his journey

While talking about the milestone that Teri Meri Ikk Jindri achieved, Adhvik Mahajan said he was overwhelmed to see the show's success. He further revealed how he was confident about the show's story and knew the audience would love the characters. Adhvik then talked about his journey in the show and told how he was nervous in the beginning. Adhvik also revealed how he worked on playing the role of Jogi and ensured that Jogi came out as a carefree but respectful character. Adhvik threw light on the importance of viewers' appreciation in his life and thanked them for accepting him as Jogi. He then revealed how the show's milestone was one of the happiest days of his life.

Details about Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

The show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan in the lead roles of Mahi and Jogi. The show also features Manoj Chandila, Saniya Nagdev, VIshavpreet Kaur, Shyn Khurana, and Manish Verma. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri's episodes are available on Zee5.

