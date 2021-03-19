'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' Star Amandeep Sidhu Opens Up On What To Expect In Upcoming Episodes

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is one of the latest TV shows of Zee TV and has premiered on television only a few weeks back. Barring Sunday, the show airs on television every night, which has brought a rapid unfolding in the plot since its beginning. However, the plot of the show is at a quite vital stage, as Mahi will be seen facing a major challenge to keep her respect and face in the family. Amandeep Sidhu has herself opened up about the ongoing events in the plot and what is going in Mahi’s mind.

Amandeep Sidhu on what to be expected in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is a love story between a man and a woman who are completely different from one another, with their respective outlooks in life poles apart from each other. It has been shown right from the beginning that Mahi has evil eyes cast upon her, waiting to see her marriage fall apart. While she has already crossed quite a few hurdles till now, she will face possibly one of her biggest challenges till date. An MMS shared by Gulshan left her entire family stunned.

On the other hand, Jogi is brutally beaten up in the police station, while he is trying his best to prove his innocence. Mahi now has only 24 hours left to prove her innocence to the family and show that she was framed by Gulshan. Amandeep called this phase one of the “proudest and biggest moments in Mahi’s life”, as the audiences have never seen “a daughter having to prove herself to the whole family”. The actor also expressed her confidence over the upcoming plot by saying, “The upcoming track is definitely going to keep viewers hooked and captivated to know what unveils in her life”.

Amandeep also talked about her experience while filming the scene. She said that the cast and crew usually have a “lot of fun shooting on the sets”, she called the shoot sequence of the plot to be intense and “mentally tiring”. “At a point of time the tears were actually real”, the actor said. It would be thus interesting for the viewers to watch the story unfold. Teri Meri Ikk Jindri airs on Zee TV from Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m.

