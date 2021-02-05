'Thank You Aladdin' Trends On Twitter Ahead Of Siddharth Nigam Starrer Show's Finale

Siddharth Nigam starrer Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is going off-air on February 5. The fantasy television series has had a two-and-a-half year long run since it first premiered on August 21, 2018, and has had a total of 569 episodes. Viewers of the show and fans of Nigam as well as Ashi Singh have made the hashtag #ThankYouAladdin trend on Twitter, read along take a look at some of the tweets here.

#ThankYouAladdin trends on Twitter as the show goes off-air

It is time to bid-adieu to Sidharth Nigam and Ashi Singh as Aladdin and Yasmine, respectively, on screen. The two played the lead roles of Aladdin and Yasmine in the television fantasy show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, which aired on SAB TV. The show revolved around the life of a boy named Aladdin who falls in love with Princess Jasmine and his life takes a turn after he finds a magical lamp with a genie inside it. The show was inspired by the character named Aladdin in the book Arabian Nights.

Twitterati is overwhelmed with emotions as the show comes to an end. They have expressed the same in their tweets. The fans are sharing snippets, pictures and their favourite scenes from the show. Take a look at some of the tweets by fans here:

This was the best show I ever watched and it will be in our hearts forever#ThankYouAladdin — Rohan (@siddharth_idol) February 5, 2021

Aladdin is a character of true love. You made us smile and gave us courage. Thank you Aladdin for everything 💗❤💝 #ThankYouAladdin @siddnigam_off ❤ pic.twitter.com/mxmCco2ZPQ — Poonam_thesiddharthian (@Poonam60818225) February 5, 2021

I think from the day when i saw this show it was the luckiest day for me because it gave me all the teachings of life #ThankYouAladdin — Sidashi_dynasty (@SidashiD) February 5, 2021

ALADDIN HAS TAUGHT ME SO MANY THINGS. WORDS CAN'T EXPRESS HOW MUCH I AM GONNA MISS THIS SHOW. THIS SHOW HAS GIVEN ME YASDIN. ALSO GIVEN THE BEST IDOLS. ALADDIN WILL BE FOREVER IN MY HEARTS. WE LOVE YOU ALADDIN. GONNA MISS THIS SHOW SO BADLY. #ThankYouAladdin — Siddharthxsomya (@siddharthxsomya) February 5, 2021

Aladdin is special to us . The show was itself unique and has taught us many things, entertained us, made memories . The show is going off air in television but it has special place in our hearts . This is a way to show our love for whole cast. #ThankYouAladdin @siddnigam_off ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cRvckI1Um6 — Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (@aladdin_345) February 5, 2021

this show has give great opportunity for actors to explore their talents. action scenes, comedy, sword fight, romance, something that requires physical strength. a huge congratulations to everyone's for this success.✨@Ashisinghh#ThankYouAladdin pic.twitter.com/ZLGU44jX4a — Z o y a (@Xx_MaNan) February 5, 2021

Just no need to tell anything for you both .love love love I just can't tell I miss you because when you both are there in my heart then I can tell but that's never gone happen I love you both.Thanks for giving alasmine. #ThankYouAladdin pic.twitter.com/zXt4qH3jhu — Sidneet Love (@love17_sidneet) February 5, 2021

So,today is the last episode of our favourite show,sad becz it's ending and happy as it is ending on a good note #ThankYouAladdin pic.twitter.com/65fZiLRF9N — SANIYA @siddharth_lover693 (@SaniyaSalma1) February 5, 2021

More about the show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga

The show was premised around the life of Aladdin, he is a kind-hearted thief who later meets Princess Yasmine and falls in love with her. Further on, the story sees him befriending a wish-granting Genie of the Lamp, with the help of whom he battles Zafar. As the story goes on, Aladdin is also seen having battles with an evil enchantress Mallika and with Sultan Aiyyar Zafar for the second time after his rebirth.

The show spanned across three seasons, with 207, 250 and 112 episodes in the first, second and third season, respectively. The titular role of Aladdin was portrayed by Siddharth Nigam throughout while Yasmine was earlier played by Avneet Kaur and later on by Ashi Singh post-July 13, 2020. The show was directed by Maan Singh, Amandeep Singh, Kushal Awasthi and Vighnesh Kamble.

