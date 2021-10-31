Last Updated:

'Thapki Pyar Ki' Promo Clip Triggers Funny Reactions; Netizens Say Show 'defied Physics'

'Thapki Pyar Ki': A viral clip recently gained traction on the internet after fans express their confusion over the blatantly illogical scene. Read on.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Thapki Pyar Ki

Image: Twitter/@ColorsTV


The second season of Thapki Pyar Ki premiered on October 4 on Colors TV. The show features Jigyasa Singh as Thapki and Akash Ahuja as Purab. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2015 series, introducing a fresh star cast and storyline, the show also features Jaya Bhattacharya along with Rachana Mistry, Arup Paul, Shital Antani, Jhanvi Jaiswal and more.

However, a recent clip from Thapki Pyar Ki has made rounds on the internet. Notorious for their over-the-top drama and acting, Indian soap operas have earned themselves a reputation for showing scenarios that go beyond comprehension and breaking every scientific rule in the book. Continuing the saga, this new clip from the show has left the audience in splits and scratching their heads figuring out the logic behind it. 

Thapki Pyar Ki viral clip

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Colors TV released a clip of Thapki Pyar Ki featuring Jigyasa Singh and Akash Ahuja. In the video, Thapki can be seen standing by the dresser as she accidentally leaves the floor wet. Her husband Purab can be seen heading towards her and slips on the wet spot. Through some physics-defying movement, he tumbles over the dresser dipping his finger in the sindoor box kept on the table. 

READ | T20 World Cup | IND vs NZ: Why is Suryakumar Yadav out of Playing XI vs New Zealand?

Thapki can be seen trying to help him regain his balance. In this process, Purab's finger, now covered in sindoor, lands on her forehead. The scene continues with a romantic song playing in the background as the duo try to figure out what has happened. 

READ | NASA astronauts harvest first chilli pepper crop grown in micro-gravity aboard the ISS

Netizens' reaction to the clip

Thapki and Purab are not the only ones trying to make sense of the situation as netizens face a hard time trying to wrap their head around the scene. One user wrote, ''physics be like am I joke to you?'' while another wrote, ''This is the reason millennials don’t watch serials & soon tv will be lost if this is what the well established channel will serve to viewers 4 raat drunk hoke bhi yesi nahi girte log''.

READ | Jaya Bhattacharya of 'Thapki Pyar Ki' fame distributes ration to the transgender community

The scene generated several hilarious responses from netizens who believed that the show defied physics. Check out some of the reactions here.

READ | Jaya Bhattacharya pens a heartbreaking note on Thapki Pyaar Ki team member Irfan's demise

Image: Twitter/@ColorsTV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Thapki Pyar Ki, Jigyasa Singh, Akash Ahuja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com