The Amazing Race Season 33 Week 2 Date And Time: When Is The Show On CBS Tonight?

The Amazing Race has been entertaining audiences for two decades now. The racing-based reality show had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is finally back on the screens.

The 33rd season of the series premiered last week, and the excitement is building for the remaining episodes of the latest edition. Here are some of the details of the second episode of the series:

When is The Amazing Race on CBS tonight?

The latest season had kicked off on January 5. The broadcast of the episodes take place on every Wednesday.

The show had started the new edition with a bang, with the launch of the two episodes.

The first episode was titled We're Back! and the second was named It Can't Be That Easy.

Viewers thoroughly entertained might be keen to know what thrills and twists are in store for the third episode.

The third episode has been titled Who Has This One in the Bag? It will be showcased on Wednesday on the CBS network at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time and 8.30 PM Central Time.

The Amazing Race Season 33 Episode 3 details

The latest episode will trace the journey of the contestants in Scotland and is sure to raise thrill quotient for the audiences.

The episodes had been filmed almost two years ago in London and Scotland. The episode will also show how the contestants react when they are told about the COVID-19 pandemic, making them wonder what's in store for their journey on the show.

In one of the latest promos, one could see the host of the show, Phil Keoghan interacting with one of the pairs of contestants, Lulu & Lala on a bus. He asks them what they felt about finishing last and then treats them to a cup of tea.

However, he then suprises them,that they were still a part of the race "You're actually still racing", leaving the twins in disbelief and super excited. Phil gives them another clue to reach Scotland.

The duo then head off the bus with renewed vigour to reach the destination to give another attempt to finish as winners.