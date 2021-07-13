The 17th season of the reality dating series The Bachelorette has been running successfully while the fans are excited to get to the finale. As episode 6 of the show is nearing, fans are guessing some romance steaming between Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo. Katie admitted she was starting to fall for Greg in week 4. In The Bachelorette Week 5, Katie shared her “biggest” fear about Greg, and some viewers think it might come true after the midseason preview.

Is Katie Thurston falling for Greg Grippo on the show?

Initially, Greg was the only one who consoled Katie during the Karl Smith drama in the third episode. Then, in week four, Katie admitted that she was falling in love with Greg. “You’re just being you, which impresses me.” Katie told Greg, “You’re not putting on a show. I know you’ve shared a lot with me, and I think that even that has brought us closer together. I believe I will have to pursue this to the end, аnd if you аnd I cаn get through it together, thаt sаys а lot. I’m stаrting to fаll for you,” she continued, “We hаve no ideа whаt thаt meаns аt the end of this. Thаt’s whаt we’re looking into. ‘The Bаchelorette’ 2021."

In response, Nick inquired аbout Kаtie’s feelings аbout Greg. “So it’s not аs obvious to you аs it is to us thаt you’re going to pick Greg аt this point this seаson,” the former Bаchelor sаid. “Oh, аbsolutely not,” Kаtie replied. At first, Katie revealed she was “scared” Greg was going to leave The Bachelorette. Then Greg reassured her. “You are so worth it,” Greg said. “I just know in my heart that you are. I feel it.” Katie also expressed relief. “It’s like a huge weight lifted,” she said. “Truthfully, one of my biggest fears is you wanting to leave.”

Meanwhile, in the last episode of the show which was aired on June 28, in the US, Katie told Thomas to leave the show. She said that he could not be using her as a stepping stone to get to somewhere in life. Thomas had confessed in the previous episode that, he entered the show to be able to be a part of The Bachelor one day. He said that, when he entered the show, he had the intentions of being able to be a bachelor on The Bachelor but he has fallen for Katie now. Almost all the guys on the show were against this and went on to tell Katie about his initial intentions.

IMAGE: BACHELORWHATEVER/Instagram

