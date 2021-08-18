'The Boys' Showrunner On Pressure Of Adapting A Comic: "Always Written Original Stuff"

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated series, The Boys, will return next with its third season. Showrunner Eric Kripke, who came into prominence as the creator of CW's long-running series Supernatural, recently discussed the pressures he faced while taking on the job of adapting a fan-favourite comic. The director also discussed the upcoming season 3 of The Boys, here's what he said -

Eric Kripke discusses about the pressures of adapting The Boys comics to screen

In an interaction with THR, Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner of the superhero series The Boys, was asked if he was nervous about adopting a beloved comic series like The Boys. Kripke mentioned how he took on the project "oblivious to the stress and challenges of an adaptation", explaining how he'd never adapted anything before and had "always written original stuff". However, the creator then admittedly said that adapting was "10 times harder than original material".

Kripke explained his statement saying:

It’s really fun and satisfying and challenging, but it’s way harder because they’re inherently different mediums. The thing that you’re making for television is not going to be that other thing, right? It just can’t be. So you find yourself in this minefield of "How do I adapt it in a way that captures the spirit of it and the tone of it without alienating everyone who loves it?"

In addition, Kripke was also asked if there was anything from the comics that he wanted in the show but couldn't add. The director spoke about how there were several storylines "from the comic that are amazing that we couldn’t get into the TV show". While speaking about the upcoming season 3 of The Boys, Kripke mentioned how the first two seasons focused on what was going on in the USA, while season 3 would explore history.

He explained:

It’s like how people say that there are “good old days” and that somehow there’s some sort of past that we need to be great again and return to; the issues we talk about on the show — racism, white supremacy, violence and sexual predation — have always been here. Make America great again for who exactly? We have this character Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, who has been around since World War II, and through him, we’re able to delve into issues as disparate as toxic masculinity and racism and some of the wars we’ve been through. We’ve been able to explore not just the here and now but the past — and that’s exciting.

The director also spoke about an upcoming The Boys spin-off series, which he will be developing. He stated how they were writing the story "furiously", adding that it was "coming along really great". He also mentioned, "It’s exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One’s a thriller, one's a comedy.".

