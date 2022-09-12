'The Crown' Star Olivia Colman Honours Queen; Avers King Charles III Will Do A 'good Job'

Olivia Colman, who took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix's hit show The Crown, recently spoke about the British monarch's demise. In a conversation with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Olivia hailed Queen Elizabeth's legacy, adding that everyone's 'incredibly impressed' by how she led things.

She also spoke about King Charles III's first address to the nation, where he paid tribute to his mother and committed to serve with "loyalty, respect and love." Colman exuded confidence in the new King and asserted that he will do a 'good job'.

The Crown star Olivia Colman sheds light on Queen's legacy

Talking about the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, she said, "I wouldn’t know where to begin with that," and added, "She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

Referring to the televised speech of King Charles III, the actor added, "From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.”

She added, "From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side — politics — and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job.”

For the unversed, The Crown paused its shoot in the wake of Queen’s death. Olivia will also be passing her role in the show to British actor Imelda Staunton, who will play the beloved monarch in season 5. In the same interview, Olivia was asked if she had any advice for Imelda, to which she responded, "No! Who gives Imelda Staunton advice? She will be incredible. [laughs] I can't wait to watch her."

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced.

(IMAGE: AP)