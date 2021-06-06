'The Family Man 2': Netizens Trend 'Chellam Sir' For Being 'encyclopedia Of Information'

The Family Man 2 has been receiving a terrific response from the people after it started streaming on Amazon Prime on June 4. Known for its phenomenal star cast and gripping storyline, the film has managed to receive rave reviews from viewers and critics alike. The storyline successfully sells the ISI link with the rebels by hinting that the rebel leader walks into the trap set by the ISI after it kills his brother (in the custody of Indian authorities) through a remote bomb. Apart from the storyline, another thing that has caught up with the netizens is the character Chellam sir that is portrayed by actor Uday Mahesh.

Netizens share love for character 'Chellam sir from The Family Man 2

Considered as the ‘favourite’ character of many, the actor is represented as the ‘most cautious’ person in the country as he carries multiple phones and even knows how to smartly discard SIM cards once the job is done. The series also showed him as the ‘encyclopedia of information and data’ that helps Sharib Hashmi in solving many operations in the series. With his competencies to give any kind of information, netizens stormed the social media while trending ‘Chellam sir’ and seeking answers to their questions. While some poked fun at the character while others tried to quench their thirst for some amazing answers.

Someone please start a petition, Chellam sir deserves a medal. @rajndk ye sahi nhi hai pic.twitter.com/NWBXyt1ppf — Aniket Mishra (@mishayri) June 6, 2021

Chellum Sir provides access to info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN pic.twitter.com/exvoFN7RUg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2021

This character got its own vibe

Before you ask...he know it all pic.twitter.com/Pvlo9BOzxA — Rishabh Patel (@rishabhpatel_in) June 6, 2021

One of the users shared a funny post and wrote, “My mom is my chellam sir She knows what I want in the kitchen when isn't My granny also biggest motivator And Knows what I want.” Another user praised the character and wrote, “#ChellamSir. This character got its own vibe. Before you ask...he knows it all.” A third user chimed in and shared several screenshots of the actor from the series and wrote, “Chellum Sir provides access to the info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Please someone explain why #ChellamSir didn't receive a medal? The unsung hero of #TheFamilyMan2.” The fans believed that if any character from The Family Man universe deserves spin-off series, then it has to be the mysterious Chellam sir.

