'The Family Man 2': Sidharth Shukla Is 'excited' To Watch Upcoming Series, Reveals Reason

Popular television celebrity Sidharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter account to talk about the upcoming web series The Family Man 2. In his tweet, he talked about the crazy excuses that the main character Srikant made in the first season. He further asked the actor playing the role to teach him how to make excuses and that he is excited about the upcoming season. He wrote, "Season 1 mein excuses toh crazy thae, hume bhi sikhado thode banana @BajpayeeManoj ji, kaam aayenge #ExcitedForFamilyMan2 and the excuses that Srikant will bring back!".

Sidharth Shukla is excited for The Family Man 2

Season 1 mein excuses toh crazy thae, hume bhi sikhado thode banana @BajpayeeManoj ji, kaam aayenge 😅#ExcitedForFamilyMan2 and the excuses that Srikant will bring back! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 31, 2021

Earlier, the reality show winner applauded the trailer along with Shehnaaz Gill. They took to their Twitter accounts to talk about Samantha Akkineni's Bollywood debut and also how they plan to watch season 1 again. Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter and wrote, "Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya Sidharth Shukla. Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan." To which Sidharth replied that he loves the trailer and applauded the main character for his acting. Check out the tweet exchange.

Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya 👏 @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan ❤️❤️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 24, 2021

Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill , #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj , kya kadak trailer hai! https://t.co/RnF5KUyUU5 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 24, 2021

More about The Family Man 2

The upcoming series is the sequel of the 2019 show with the same name. The show was directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The story revolves around a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), who is also part of the National Investigation Agency. He is married and has two children and he has to strike a balance between his work and his family. The second season will see Samantha Akkineni in a negative role. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

The actor made his debut on the web with Broken But Beautiful 3 that was released on May 29 on ALTBalaji. While he portrays the role of Agastya Rao, Sonia Rathee plays the role of Rumi. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Rumi and Agastya are two independent and strong people who are on their path to find true love. However, destiny has different plans for the couple. Every time Rumi and Agastya decide to give a chance to love, they are pulled apart. Will they ever come together? Why do they separate? Why doesn’t their love win in Broken But Beautiful 3?"

IMAGE: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

