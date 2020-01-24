'The Ghost Bride': Is The Much-awaited Series Renewed For Another Season Or Cancelled?

‘The Ghost Bride’ is a Netflix original that showcases the life of a young woman, whose name is Li Lan, and her family, who were living in the 1980’s Malacca. This Netflix original show is a series based on a bestselling novel of a commended and acclaimed author Choo Yangsze. This supernatural thriller has been modified and adapted to screen by a group of the most talented writers, led by celebrated Taiwanese-American writers, Wu Kai Yu.

Li Lan, who is the lead in the show, receives a proposal from the Lim family to marry their son. The Lim family is rich and has a lot of connections. The major twist in the show is that the son had died, and Li Lan was hence asked to marry a dead man.

Since Li Lan’s family was not rich, she was asked to become the ghost bride by her family. But later, things change and take a sinister turn and Li Lan realises that her family is not safe for her anymore. And then, this road to safety is haunted by some unspeakable entities.

All about the First season release of the series, The Ghost Bride

The first season of The Ghost Bride was very well-received, and people would really love watching it. The Ghost Bride Season 1 premiered on Netflix original on Thursday, January 23, 2020. All the episodes of this most awaited series were made available for streaming on the same day.

Image courtesy: @thewhattowatchinc

But now the question is that will there be a comeback of this popular series on Netflix?. So to further delve into this question, that whether The Ghost Bride Season 2 is renewed, cancelled, or it will come back on Netflix, here are the details.

Details about the release, renewal, or cancellation of The Ghost Bride:

Talking about the next season of The Ghost Bride, here are the details that are available. ‘The Ghost Bride’ has already filled the hearts of the audiences and created a buzz among them, especially for the people who have read the novel or know the story.

Not an exact true story, but The Ghost Bride is a 3000-year-old tradition in the Chinese culture, in which a woman has to marry a young dead son in order to carry forward the family and also to prevent fetching any misfortune to the family.

Image courtesy: @cilisosmy

The Ghost Bride is a very popular Netflix original series, if there is no carry forward it this series, it will be quite surprising. If it doesn’t get another season, the audience would really get upset and unhappy as it is much awaited. But reportedly, if the series is renewed, ‘The Ghost Bride’ season 2 will be released sometime in January 2021.

Image courtesy: @abercadabxr

