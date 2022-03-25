Last Updated:

'The Incarnation Sita': Kangana Ranaut Offers IGT Contestant To Be Part Of Her Next Film

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film 'The Incarnation SITA,' which will be directed by Alaukik Desai

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film The Incarnation SITA, which will be directed by Alaukik Desai. The actor will soon appear on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent and break some exciting news to one of the show's young contestants. In a short promo shared by SONY TV ahead of the release of the show's new episode, the actor can be seen offering Ishita Vishwakarma to be a part of her upcoming project.

Kangana Ranaut offers India’s Got Talent contestant to be part of The Incarnation SITA

Sony TV shared a short promo of the upcoming IGT episode and piqued fans' interest as it gave them a glimpse of what they have a store for them. The episode will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and will pay tribute to the rich history of India. Ishita Vishwakarma, the show's contestant will be addressed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, through a video and will be offered to be part of her upcoming film. The actor can be heard saying, "Mein chahati hu ki aap mere aane wali film The Incarnation SITA ki aawaz bane." (I want you to be the voice of my upcoming film The Incarnation SITA) The episode will also see popular choreographer Terence Lewis and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu grace the stage with their presence.

Watch the promo here

Kangana Ranaut had earlier recalled in an Instagram story that she played the role of Sita at the age of 12 in a school play as she gave fans a glimpse of the poster of the movie. She shared a picture from her childhood as she wrote, “I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in a school play haha…Siya Ramchandra Ki Jai". The film's director also took to social media to welcome her to the project as he shared a picture of the duo and mentioned he was 'ecstatic' to have her as part of the movie. He wrote, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support."

