'The Incarnation Sita': Kangana Ranaut Offers IGT Contestant To Be Part Of Her Next Film

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film The Incarnation SITA, which will be directed by Alaukik Desai. The actor will soon appear on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent and break some exciting news to one of the show's young contestants. In a short promo shared by SONY TV ahead of the release of the show's new episode, the actor can be seen offering Ishita Vishwakarma to be a part of her upcoming project.

Sony TV shared a short promo of the upcoming IGT episode and piqued fans' interest as it gave them a glimpse of what they have a store for them. The episode will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and will pay tribute to the rich history of India. Ishita Vishwakarma, the show's contestant will be addressed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, through a video and will be offered to be part of her upcoming film. The actor can be heard saying, "Mein chahati hu ki aap mere aane wali film The Incarnation SITA ki aawaz bane." (I want you to be the voice of my upcoming film The Incarnation SITA) The episode will also see popular choreographer Terence Lewis and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu grace the stage with their presence.

Watch the promo here

#KanganaRanaut ne diya humari contestant #IshitaGotTalent ko apni film mein Sita ki aawaaz banne ke liye di badhaaiyaan! Dekhiye unke iss proud moment ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/8kkdHehHCX — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 25, 2022

Kangana Ranaut had earlier recalled in an Instagram story that she played the role of Sita at the age of 12 in a school play as she gave fans a glimpse of the poster of the movie. She shared a picture from her childhood as she wrote, “I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in a school play haha…Siya Ramchandra Ki Jai". The film's director also took to social media to welcome her to the project as he shared a picture of the duo and mentioned he was 'ecstatic' to have her as part of the movie. He wrote, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support."

SITA AARAMBH

Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support. pic.twitter.com/9PX0YwdcOn — AlaukikDesaiOfficial (@alaukikdesai) September 14, 2021

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, @singer.ishita.official