‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Dharmendra Enjoys ‘jovial Togetherness’ With Shatrughan Sinha

The Kapil Sharma Show will be making a come-back with its next season this weekend. The first two episodes of the show will be graced by the presence of stars from the two latest Bollywood films, namely Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottom. It will be followed by an episode with the much-loved veteran stars, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

Dharmendra on The Kapil Sharma Show

Dharmendra recently took to his Twitter account to share a special picture of himself with Shatrughan Sinha, who he calls, ‘Shatru’ and Kapil Sharma. He mentioned in his tweet that both the individuals are extremely dear to him and they shared moments of 'jovial togetherness' on the show. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Good Morning Friends, Shatru and Kapil, they both are very dear to me. A funfair of lovely memories ….A jovial togetherness at Kapil Show Heart.’ He also added several heart emoticons to his tweet.

Good Morning Friends 🌼 Shatru and Kapil, they both are very dear to me 💕💕💕💕💕 A funfair of lovely memories ….A jovial togetherness at Kapil Show 💝 pic.twitter.com/XvA4Z633qH — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 20, 2021

Kapil Sharma is also a huge fan of the actor and took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Dharmendra and mentioned it was his ‘favourite picture.’ The caption reads, ‘One of my favorite pic with my all time favorite @aapkadharam ❤️ love you paji 🤗’ Ranveer Singh also left a comment of the picture of the two.

Kapil Sharma also uploaded a video to his Instagram account on Saturday. He mentioned that the upcoming season will be full of ‘madness and laughter’. Fans flooded the comment section in anticipation for the show. Watch the video here.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air from August 21, on every weekend. Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Gaurav Gera and others will entertain the audience with their performances. Cricket legends, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Kaif will also grace the show with their presence in the coming episodes.

Picture Credits: Kapil Sharma, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha-Instagram