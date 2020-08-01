Salim-Sulaiman To Be Kapil Sharma's Next Guests On 'TKSS' After Sonu Sood

The Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled to start airing new episodes tonight, after a break of more than four months. The show's much-acclaimed team resumed filming about two weeks ago. They took all the appropriate precautions given by the government and followed the guidelines set out during the shooting.

The first episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show will see actor Sonu Sood as the guest. The actor had been making headlines for all good reasons. The team shot with Salim-Sulaiman too.

Salim Merchant took to Twitter to share a selfie with Suleiman and Kapil from the set of the Kapil Sharma Show. The duo had shot for the episode on Eid. Salim can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and black coat. He completed the look with well-gelled hair. Suleiman can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and neon green suit. Kapil, on the other hand, donned a white kurta. They are all smiles at the camera.

Along with the picture, Salim also went on to wish everyone “Eid Mubarak”. He also added that he celebrated Eid today with his brother Kapil and Sulaiman. He further wrote, “Always a pleasure to be on @TheKapilSShow #tkss”. The host soon went on to respond to the post. He wrote, “Thank u for coming Bhai” He also said that he had fun shooting with him and gave his regards to everyone at home. Take a look at the post below.

Thank u for coming bhai 🤗 hamesha ki tarah bahut mazaa aaya. Give my regards to everyone at home 🙏 Eid mubarak 🤗🙏 https://t.co/7D0S65UGr3 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 31, 2020

Fans soon went on to comment on how excited they are for the show to one again start airing. The post received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “can’t wait for it to begin”. While the other one wrote, “super excited”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Whole Team Coming Tomorrow With New Episodes!!😍❤️#TheKapilSharmaShow #TkssTomorrow pic.twitter.com/jRDQCPzB5M — V I V E K ✨ (@VivekKola) July 31, 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show

Talking about the comedy series, the first pictures from the series where Sonu Sood is seen having a heartfelt laugh with actor Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma have begun to surface on social media. Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter account on July 22, 2020, and posted a message to Sonu.

The fresh episodes are to begin broadcasting on Sony from 1 August 2020. The Kapil Sharma Show will follow its preceding time-slot of 9:30 pm. The channel already posted the first promo, featuring Kapil Sharma along with Sonu Sood and Puran Singh from Archana. In the video, Sonu Soon is seen pulling the leg of Kapil.

