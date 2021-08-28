‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Indian Men & Women’s Hockey Teams Steals Hearts In New Promo

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the India Hockey Team in an all-new avatar. Sony TV took to their official Twitter account on Saturday to share a promo for the next episode of the show. The promo saw the men and women’s Hockey teams have fun and dance on the show.

The Indian Hockey team on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV shared a promo for its upcoming episode that saw the Indian Hockey team have some fun on stage. As part of the women’s Hockey team, fans will see Rani Rampal, Savita, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu, Gurjit Kaur and Navneet on stage. From the men’s team, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Harmanpreet Singh will appear on the show. The promo witnesses the teams enjoy with Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Watch the official promo for the upcoming episode here

Kapil Sharma aur unke pariwaar ke saath laughter nahin hoga toh kya hoga! Swagat karenge #IndianHockeyTeam ka aur dekhna mat bhooliyega #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/gnn34w7Hcg — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 28, 2021

The promo also shows one of the players in the women’s Hockey team imitating Bharti Singh. The players later take the stage and grove with The Kapil Sharma Show team. Sony TV accompanied the promo with the caption, ‘Kapil Sharma aur unke pariwaar ke saath laughter nahin hoga toh kya hoga! Swagat karenge #IndianHockeyTeam ka aur dekhna mat bhooliyega #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!’

The much-loved show made a comeback this month and airs on Sony TV every weekend at 9.30 pm. Most recently, The Kapil Sharma Show was in the news after Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar tried to play a prank on his co-star from the film, Vaani Kapoor on the show. However, he was caught on camera by Archana Puran Singh, who shared the behind the scenes video. The video sees Akshay Kumar throw a banana peel on the floor, waiting for Vaani Kapoor to walk over it. He stands close by, so he can catch her if she slips on the peel. However, she spotted the peel and burst out laughing as she pointed at Kumar.

Watch Archana Puran Singh's video here

Picture Credits: Sony TV - Twitter, Kapil Sharma - Instagram