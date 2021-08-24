The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha Teases Dharmendra; Calls Him 'naughty'

Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be appearing as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony Entertainment Television has taken to their official Instagram handle and dropped a new promo from the episode. In the promo, Sinha can be seen pulling Dharmendra's leg and calling him 'naughty.' The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the small screen and actors such as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have already graced the show.

Shatrughan Sinha pulls Dharmendra's leg on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the new promo clip shared on the photo-sharing site, the show's host, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, "Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha (Who had all the information about which heroine was doing which film)?” Sinha is quick to point at Dharmendra and says, "Bada naughty hai (He is very naughty)."

The actor-turned-politician adds, "Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai (The respect he has earned, despite all his actions, even the best in the business have not)."

Kapil Sharma has renewed his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show for a new season. Its first episode was inaugurated by Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi, who appeared on the show to promote their recently released war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. In the second episode, Akshay Kumar had graced the show along with his BellBottom cast members.

Apparently, Sharma took a paternity break as his wife, Ginni Chatrath had welcomed their second child, Trishaan in the month of February this year. The comedy show's new season sees familiar faces such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar. Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh are back in the new season.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Dharmendra has several films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Anil Sharma's Apne 2, alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson, Karan Deol. He will also feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Sinha in the recent past appeared in Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

(IMAGE CREDITS: SONY ENTERTAINMENT'S INSTAGRAM)