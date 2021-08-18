The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lahiri Excited After Meeting THESE Legendary Actors

One of the most popular comedy talk shows on Sony television, The Kapil Sharma Show has welcomed its fair share of notable personalities as guests. Starring Kapil Sharma, the show also includes comedians like Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and more donning comic avatars to perform skits and entertain the audience and the guests. Recently, Sudesh Lehri expressed his happiness on his social media handle after meeting some of the biggest legends of the film industry on the show.

Sudesh Lehri meets Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha

To be aired from August 21, The Kapil Sharma Show invited the legendary actors of Bollywood Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha on their show. Sudesh Lehri promptly took to his Instagram to share a picture taken on the sets of the show featuring the veteran actors with Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar. He captioned the picture writing, 'Inka aashirwad mil gya , aur kya chahiye'.

Kapil Sharma also took to his Instagram to share an update on the shooting of the episode with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. In the Instagram stories, the veteran actors were seen sitting and sharing a hearty laugh. In another post, Sharma shared a small glimpse into the last dance with the veteran actors writing, ''Packup''.

Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma IG

The 85-year-old Dharmendra is known for movies Sholay, Apne, Dharam Veer and Yamla Pagla Deewana. On the other hand, 75-year-old Shatrughan Sinha appeared in movies like Kalicharan, Dostana, Loha and Naseeb.

More on The Kapil Sharma Show

The new season starting from August 21 will feature more talented comedians like Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda. The first episode will kick off with the Bell Bottom and Bhuj: The Pride of India actors, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, respectively. Taking to his Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peek into the first episode of the new season where Devgn can be seen entering the show standing on two missiles. In another sneak peek, The Khiladi actor can be seen turning his groove on with Bharti Singh and entertaining the audience with his shenanigans.

IMAGE- SUDESH LAHIRI'S INSTAGRAM