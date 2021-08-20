The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Confirms Return In New BTS Video

The Kapil Sharma Show is gearing up for the first episode of its new and revamped season with a fresh lineup of comedians and celebrity guests. Making a comeback on the show, Archana Puran Singh appeared excited to start with her co-stars in the new BTS video. Take a look at what Singh had to say about her favourite co-star Sumona Chakravarti.

Archana Puran Singh on Sumona Chakravarti

The 58-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a happy BTS video from the sets of the show featuring Samona Chakravarti, who often plays the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in comedic skits. In the video, Singh and Chakravarti can be seen heartily sharing a laugh and embracing each other lovingly. Singh can also be heard saying in the video that the show cannot go on without Sumona.

The duo also addressed Chakravarti's absence from the promo which led the fans to speculate that the actor was not returning to the show. Sharad Kelkar was also seen joining in on their shenanigans. Laughing off the rumours, Chakravarti jokingly stated that the audience will never know why she was not in the promo video. The duo ended the video by saying, ''Stars don't need promos''.

Singh uploaded the video with the caption, 'Somethings are meant to be. @sumonachakravarti ♥️ Ours is a happy team!

1 more day to go'. Sumona replied to Singh's writing, ''Lmao'' under the post. Fans were quick to spam the comment section with heart and fire emojis to support the new season of the show. An ardent fan expressed their happiness on the return of The Kapil Sharma Show family by writing, ''Always great to see the #TKSS team together, Archana ji ❤ 🤟🙏..just one more day to go...is it?'' while another fan wrote, ''Both of you looking gorgeous''.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Premiering on August 21, the new season of the comedy talk show will feature a new as well original cast. The show will include talented comedians like Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda.

Image Credit: ARCHANA PURAN SINGH & SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI'S INSTAGRAM