'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Return With A New Season In September? Here's All About It

After entertaining fans for several months, The Kapil Sharma Show fans were all disappointed with the news of the show going off air. With the makers of the show pulling down the curtains of the third season, Kapil Sharma and his team headed to the USA and have been doing shows there.

However, as the team is busy with their other work commitments, it is a huge sigh of relief for fans as the show just temporarily went on a hiatus for a few months due to the team's trip and will soon be returning with an all-new fresh season. Reportedly, The Kapoor Sharma show will make a comeback to the TV screens in September.

The Kapil Sharma Show to return in September

As per the reports of Indian Express, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the channel has decided to push The Kapil Sharma show to September. It will air in its original timeslot of 9:30 p.m. The comedy show will make a comeback with a new season of Indian Idol. Adding to this, a close source of the development revealed to the portal-

"Kapil has his shows till the end of July in the USA and will also perform in Australia on the first weekend of September. Since a few shows were postponed, the team is figuring out if they will extend the tour or not. Also, with Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 all set to launch, the channel decided to push the show to September. Both, Kapil Sharma’s show and the new season of Indian Idol are much-anticipated by fans, and will hit television screens at the same time."

More about The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show or TKSS stars Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao.

The show features the comedian, Kapil Sharma, interacting with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humour and assorted skits. For the unversed, the team wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show with Jug Jugg Jeeyo team, including Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli coming on the show and promoting their film.