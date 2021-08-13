The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti Shares 'back To Work' Glimpses From Sets

The speculations around actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti not being a part of Sony TV's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has come to an end. The comedian has taken to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture from the sets of the Kapil Sharma-hosted comedy show. Sharing behind-the-scenes, she simply wrote, "Back to work."

Sumona Chakravarti drops first look pic from The Kapil Sharma Show

Taking to her Instagram story, Sumona Chakravarti gave a glimpse of her first look at the comedy show. In the picture, she can be seen posing with a team member of The Kapil Sharma Show. She can be seen sporting black inner with a grey blazer and trousers. The speculations about Chakravarti quitting the show started surfacing on the internet after she was missing from the promos of the renewed season.

Earlier, Chakravarti had shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book, Everything You’ll Ever Need. The quote read, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it." "That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back,” the note concluded.

The comedy show went off-air in the month of February. It will be renewing its season with an all-new avatar that involves virtual interaction with the audience. The show makers have also got a new set designed. The host, Kapil Sharma has posted several pictures of the new set. The Kapil Sharma Show will be returning to Sony TV on August 21. Along with Kapil and Sumona, the new season of the show will also star Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

IMAGE: SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI INSTAGRAM

