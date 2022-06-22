Comedian Kapil Sharma who is known for his perfect comic timing, on Wednesday, jetted off to Canada with his team for his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live. The actor-comedian shared a picture on Instagram from the airport where the entire team seemed to be excited as they are all set to embark on a new journey.

The Canada tour comes after The Kapil Sharma Show went on a hiatus for a few months due to the team's trip to the United States for a show. The popular comedy show has been replaced by India's Laughter Champion which is being hosted by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

Kapil Sharma and team leave for Canada for new show

And now, the entire team of the show is thrilled to be travelling to Canada for their first leg of the upcoming tour. The picture features members of the show, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Shumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. Sharing these pictures, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun star wrote, "Flying to Vancouver now.. can't wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada".

The actor recently shared Kapil Sharma Live show's details of the Canada tour on his Instagram account. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' team will be arriving in Vancouver and Toronto for their upcoming show. Post Canada, the team members will be leaving for the USA tour as well.

Earlier, team TKSS had wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show, in which the star cast of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, including Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli were present.

Fans who were slightly disheartened to know about the show going off-air for a few months swamped into the comment section and extended their best wishes to the entire crew for their upcoming tour. "Welcome to your Pind," wrote one while another wrote, "Please come to Toronto." "Waiting… just come to Toronto," chimed a third user. Archana who is unfortunately not a part of the tour also reacted to the post and wrote, "So so sooooo happy @kapilsharma @kikusharda @rajivthakur007 @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti...Looks as the funnnnn has already begunnnnn. Here's wishing you guys super-duper shows and all the fans a fantabulous time watching you all live... the way I've been lucky to watch! Mwah!"

IMAGE: Instagram/KapilSharma