'The Kardashians' Teaser: Hulu Announces Premiere Date For Highly Anticipated Series

Keeping Up with the Kardashians turned out to be one of the popular TV shows that ran for 15 years. The show delved into the lives of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family and gave fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities and the equation among the family members. The series also went on to fetch massive popularity for Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, among others.

The show ended last year, but fans who were missing the family have something new to look forward. The family is now coming together in a brand new show The Kardashians. The stars have been teasing the project over the past few days. It has now been revealed that the show will premiere on Hulu on April 14.

The teaser of The Kardashians featured the stars making stylish appearances. Khloe Kardashian could be seen first, striking a pose in a white tube gown. Kim then smiled in a light-coloured dress as she posed at a floral setting.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her baby bump in her appearance on the show. Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner also made their appearances in glamorous looks and similar settings.

The six ladies then walked with aplomb towards the camera as the words 'All the Walls Will be Shattered' appear on the show.

The official Twitter handle shared that the series will premiere from April 14 on Hulu. Their tweet added that the show will then be available on Disney+ internationally and on Star + in Latin America.

shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/rsG3rxt4n8 — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) February 7, 2022

In a previous teaser, they had shared the show will showcase the family's 'Glamour, power, fame, family'

"You have no idea what's coming", Kendall could be heard saying in the video. 'Are you ready,' Khloe then said as the message 'The World Will be Watching' appears on the screen.

The stars had first announced the new series on New Year. Then at the start of this month, they dropped behind-the-scenes moments or pictures of the six stars. It'd be interesting for fans what the show would be all about, and how it'd be different from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.