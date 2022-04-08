'The Kardashians' Trailer Shows A Whole New Side Of The Family In Their Mighty Comeback

Makers have dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated series, The Kardashians, all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar this month. The Kardashian clan is back to putting their lives on display, with the trailer showcasing glimpses into Khloe and Tristan Thompson's complicated relationship, Travis Barker and Kourtney's blooming romance as well as Kim's feud with Kanye West among other dramatic instances.

Kendall Jenner teased the series by inviting audiences to witness a "whole new side of the family". Kim then expressed excitement to embark on a 'new chapter', with the trailer then panning to interesting revelations of the headline-grabbing sisters.

Disney + Hotstar reveals 'The Kardashians' trailer

The trailer shares fleeting glimpses from their lives as they handle the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses, manage their tumultuous relationships, establishing a riveting story of their love and life. Kim details the much-headlined controversy with Kanye, revealing that he told the reality star her 'career is over'. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner announced Pete and Kim's relationship as something "no one saw coming". Take a look.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston has executively produced the project alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner. The new show will chronicle the lives of the five famous sisters--Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Their mother Kris Jenner, as well as Scott Disick and Kanye, will also be seen.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye's altercations have been grabbing attention for a while now, with Kim recently stating that the rapper is 'still family' to her. In a conversation with Good Morning America, she said, "You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."

(Image: @Disneyplushotstar/Instagram)