'The Kashmir Files': Saumya Tandon Called 'bhakt' Over Support To Film, Hits Back Strongly

The Kashmir Files has attracted praises from the who's who of various industries, be it politicians, leaders or sportspersons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended support to it, leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah praised the film, cricketers like Suresh Raina hailed it, and stars of the film industry like Aamir Khan and many more, have also showered praises on the film.

Many who did not watch it, like Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol, have also tweeted in support of the film.

Another such name was Saumya Tandon. The TV actor had given a shoutout to the movie, and expressed her wish to watch the movie. Not just that, she also gave a stern reply to veteran actor Prakash Raj who spoke against the film.

However, her support for the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty movie, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has led to trolls targetting her. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! star expressed her displeasure after being called a 'bhakt'.

Jab We Met actor Saumya Tandon unhappy over trolls after her support for The Kashmir Files

Saumya, in a strong tweet on Wednesday, wrote that she was receiving a lot of messages, calling her 'liberal' and a 'Bhakt.' She stated that the comments were being used out of 'affection' or 'hatred' by the netizens.

She stated that she was being called a 'bhakt' for speaking about Kashmiri Pandits, and that she was termed a 'liberal', when she spoke against Diwali firecrackers creating pollution.

Saumya urged the trolls to not 'play this game and confuse' themselves. "I am my independent self with my own voice," she wrote.

The actor hit back that she was an 'Indian first' and added that she would support the issues that she felt for. "Labels and sides don’t rule me," she wrote.

1/2 You say -I am a ‘bhakt’ when I speak about Kashmiri pundits , you say- I am a ‘liberal’ when I speak about Diwali crackers creating pollution. 😬😬😬. Don’t play this game and confuse yourself. I am my independent self with my own voice. 😎 — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) March 23, 2022

Saumya Tandon criticises Prakash Raj for tweet against 'The Kashmir Files'

Prakash Raj praised a media publication for 'responsible journalism' after it claimed that the movie was being used for 'hate.' Saumya replied to his tweet, and stated that making a film on an 'untold true story' was not about hate. She praised the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri, for making a film on topic, which she felt should have been made 'decades ago.'

'Don’t let your political alignment make u unempathetic towards the tragedy of #kashmiripandits," she wrote.

Two days after the release of the film on March 11, she had tweeted that she wished to watch it, and would surely go for it. She urged her followers to show some 'love to the real movies'. She shared that she had heard it was a 'fantastic' and that her Kashmiri Pandit friends were in tears.

I want to watch it badly, will surely go. Do watch #TheKashmirFiles , heard it’s fantastic. Show some love to the real movies. All my Kashmiri friends had tears in their eyes when they watched. https://t.co/VnU1LjpnuL — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) March 13, 2022



