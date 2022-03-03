'The Khatra Khatra Show': Farah Khan Happy To Join Show, Says 'I'm A Fan Of Bharti-Haarsh'

Not one or two, but six celebrities will be a part of the upcoming show The Khatra Khatra Show. TV's star couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who are leading this project had created headlines, and Farah Khan is set to work on this show. The filmmaker expressed her delight on collaborating with Bharti and Haarsh.

Former Bigg Boss stars like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Nikki Tamboli too were seen posing with the trio and adding to the entertainment quotient of the show.

Farhan Khan to join Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa on The Khatra Khatra Show

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Farah had reference from her own film, Om Shanti Om. She posted a video which consisted of a collage of pictures of the stars on the show, and the song playing in the backgroud was Deewangi Deewangi from the film. She hinted that there was 'madness' coming up and also used the hashtag of the show.

The format of the show involves tough tasks for the contestants, providing entertainment to the audiences.

In a statement, as reported by ANI, Haarsh was quoted as saying, “The Khatra Khatra Show is a show which gives you the creative liberty that one wishes for as a writer and a host. You can create fun games just to torture contestants and increase their difficulty level. It is a lot of fun for us and the audiences but clearly not for the contestants.”

While Haarsh and Bharti serve as the hosts, Farah will be the Friday Special Host, the report added.

Farah stated that she was looking foward to working with the TV duo, and entertain the audiences by troubling the contestants with tough tasks.

“In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus," "I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences,” the choreographer-filmmaker added.

Farah bonds with Bharti-Haarsh on their reality show

The collaboration took place days after Farah had made an appearance on the show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She had arrived as a guest judge on the show, which was being hosted by Bharti and Haarsh.