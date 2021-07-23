‘The Last Of Us’ Makers Set To Cast Anna Torv Of 'Mindhunter' Fame In A Significant Role

Mindhunter's Anna Torv is all set to star in HBO's upcoming series, The Last of Us. Torv has been cast as a recurring guest star for a significant role in the upcoming series. Torv's character in the upcoming series will be one that fans will remember very well from the game.

More about Anna Torv's character in 'The Last of Us'

Anna Torv will be joining the cast of The Last of Us as the character Tess. The character has been described as a survivor and a smuggler. Since the first season will adapt the events of the first game which was released in 2013, Torv's character Tess will play an important role.

Torv will be joining previously announced series lead The Mandalorian and Games of Thrones' Pedro Pascal, who will play the character of Joel. In the game, Joel has a close relationship with Tess, as the latter is a black market operator. Together, the duo is known for their ferocity and ruthlessness.

In addition to Pascal, Anna Torv will also join actors like Gabriel Luna, who will play the character of Joel's younger brother Tommy, Merle Dandridge, who will play the character of the Fireflies leader Marlene, Nico Parker, who will play Joel's 14-year-old daughter Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank and Con O'Neill as Bill, who will play two survivalists living alone in their own isolated town, and Jeffrey Pierce, who will play a rebel named Perry.

More about 'The Last of Us'

The Last of Us, will feature the events of the 2013 game, which means the plot will follow Joel's character and will be set years after a plague wipes out most of humanity transforming almost everyone into vicious zombies. In the game, Tess and Joel go out on a mission to get back their stolen guns and end up running into the leader of the Fireflies, a resistance group.

The group then tasks them with smuggling the other main character Ellie. However, it still remains unclear as to how this arc will be written into the show. The Last of Us is one of the most awaited TV projects in the works since the original games. It is based on gained international recognition and popularity. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of Naughty Dog, the company that developed the games, will executive produce along with Craig Mazin and Carolyn Strauss from Chernobyl.

