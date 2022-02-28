'The Morning Show' Star Billy Crudup Makes Red Carpet Debut With Naomi Watts At SAG Awards

The SAG Awards 2022 was held in California on Monday, February 28. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry turned up at the event. On the red carpet, The Morning Show fame Billy Crudup made his relationship official with girlfriend Naomi Watts as the couple made their debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Several reports suggest that the pair have been dating since 2017. However, this marks the first time that they appeared together on the red carpet.

Billy Crudup walks the red carpet with girlfriend Naomi Watts

Several pictures and videos have been surfacing on the internet of the couple walking the red carpet. In the snaps, the celebrity couple looked stunning as they wore colour-coordinated outfits. Watts looked gorgeous in a glittery Fendi gown, while Crudup looked dapper in a classic black tux. The pair posed on the red carpet together as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. In some pictures, Watts can be seen proudly placing her arm around her beau.

The award ceremony was indeed a special event for Crudup as he was among the nominees for his performance in The Morning Show, even though, he lost the award to Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae in the Best Actor category. The record-breaking South Korean survival drama series, Squid Game, also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, winning against the other nominees' Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Mare of Easttown, and landing them a total of three wins out of their four total nominations.

Crudup and Watts sparked romance rumours back in March 2017 and many media outlets have reported that they have been dating since then. Watts was earlier married to Liev Schreiber for 11 years; however, they called it quits in 2016.

Furthermore, at SAG Awards 2022, Will Smith turned out to be the big winner as he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Jessica Chastain bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Helen Mirren received the Lifetime Achievement honour.

(Image: @naomiwatts.onmymind/Instagram)