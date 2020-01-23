The Ranch Timings And More About The Series Produced By Netflix

The Ranch is soon going to end and the hit show on Netflix already has 20 episodes to go with 10 of those set to premiere when Part 7 drops on Friday. The latest season will be releasing on September 13. The massive internet streaming series released the timetable for when each time zone can plugin and start binge-watching the series. The Ranch will officially be available at midnight on the west coast. That means the east coast will be able to watch the show at 3 am in the morning. There are no official announcements about the Part 8 yet but speculation suggests it could arrive in early 2020 potentially in March. Read more to know about The Ranch.

What time does The Ranch season 3 come on Netflix?

January 24th, Midnight

It's the holiday season and we're in a giving mood. Here's an early present for y'all — 10 final episodes of #TheRanch are coming January 24, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/QIP9XM1CiU — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) December 9, 2019

More about The Ranch

The fans of the show can expect to see a heavy emphasis on Ashton Kutcher’s character, Colt Bennett in the next 10 episodes. The lead character tries to get his life back together after his plan to save the family's ranch. This was confirmed by the executive producer Jim Patterson on an entertainment portal. He also said that Colt Bennett is alone in a number of ways. The current season is about him trying to figure out who he is and what kind of man he really wishes to be.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

