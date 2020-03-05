The Simpsons: 5 Times When The Show Shockingly Predicted The Future

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running animated shows in the entire world. The show first started in 1989 and is still going strong to this day, with 31 seasons and over 600 episodes. While fans of The Simpsons often complain that its quality has dipped over the years, the show's cultural impact in the media of television cannot be denied. Moreover, The Simpsons is also renowned for being chock-full of prophetic moments where the show predicted future events. Here are some interesting moments when The Simpsons accurately predicted the future.

Times when The Simpsons shockingly predicted the future

Donald Trump became president in The Simpsons first

Back in 2000, the 11th season of The Simpsons featured an episode titled Bart to the Future. Initially, the episode was forgotten as it was rather generic. However, in 2016, the episode returned to prominence when fans realized that it featured Donald Trump as the new president of the USA. This means that The Simpsons predicted Trump's presidency 16 years before it actually happened.

Tomacco plant

During season 11, Homer Simpson used nuclear energy to blend Tomatoes and Tobacco to create a new plant, called Tomacco. This episode inspired one of the show fans, Rob Baur, to really create the Tomacco plant. By 2003, Rob had produced a real-life version of the Tomato-tobacco hybrid.

The Higgs Boson equation

In The Simpsons' season 8 episode, The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace, Homer Simpson turn into a brilliant inventor and writes down a complicated formula. Later, this formula was revealed to be the same as the mass of the Higgs Boson particle. Proof for the Higgs Boson particle was only discovered in 2013, and fans soon discovered that the mass of the particle eerily matched the equation that Homer had written down on the blackboard.

Michaelangelo's David

In The Simpsons' ninth episode of season 2, Itchy and Scratchy and Marge, the townsfolk of Springfieldians were offended by the nudity of Michaelangelo's David and demanded its removal. This satire on censorship became a reality in 2016. A Russian delegation actually debated on whether they should clothe a statue of Michaelangelo's David or not.

Predicting the embola virus as well as the coronavirus outbreak

In Season 9, Episode 3, The Simpsons predicted the Ebola epidemic 14 years before it happened. In the episode, Marge tells a sick Bart to read a book, titled Curious George and the Ebola Virus. The Western African Ebola virus epidemic was one of the worst epidemics in the history of Africa and led to the death of thousands.

However, it looks like the Emobla epidemic was not the only outbreak predicted by The Simpsons. Just recently, fans discovered that a season 4 episode of the show also had a reference to coronavirus. In the episode, Springfield was in a panic as people started falling ill due to a mysterious virus. The episode also featured a news show, where the virus was termed as the 'corona virus'. Due to this, fans are now convinced that The Simpsons predicted the coronavirus outbreak 27 years before it actually happened.

