'The Simpsons' To Introduce American Sign Language In Show After Three-year Hiatus

It can be said sans any doubt that cartoons can act as a major stress reliever for people irrespective of age group. Over the years, cable networks and content publishers have provided some of the best content to remember in the medium of animation. Every generation can recount a list of cartoons that provides them with major nostalgic vibes regarding their childhood. Amongst the list of popular cartoons that garnered traction over the years, The Simpsons might top the list, owing to the massive fandom the series claims across generations. Now, after a three-year hiatus, the series is reported to have started using American Sign Languag (ASL)

The aforementioned development came in the episode titled The Sound of Bleeding Gums which focuses on Lisa Simpson, who finds out that her role model and favourite musician, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son, Monk Murphy who's deaf and requires a cochlear implant. Lisa gets a little too carried away trying to help Monk. It is pertinent to note that the character Bleeding Gums Murphy died in season 6.

The blues have never sounded like this.



Lisa joins up with @johnautryll in a quest to preserve the legacy of Bleeding Gums Murphy this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/woVbRBlhdi — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) April 8, 2022

The episode is based on a true story

The episode's storyline is believed to be loosely based on the life of Loni Steele Sosthand, the main writer of the story. As the Show Director, Jean told CNN, "Loni pitched making the son of Bleeding Gums Murphy a man who was born deaf and could never hear his father's music". Also, according to CNN, Sosthand told that the show's producers consulted two ASL specialists regarding the signs that characters make in the episode. The sign language specialists reviewed animatic rough versions of the show's visuals to make sure that despite the characters' missing fingers, the meaning of the words was conveyed correctly.

"It's very hard to do a 'first' after 722 episodes. But I couldn't be more excited about this one," executive producer Al Jean said.

Meanwhile, Sosthand informed that this episode has a different place in her life as the show is based on her brother, Eli, who is known to be hearing impaired in a family that loves jazz music.

Sosthand stated, "Having a brother, who is just a year older, who has born deaf, really shaped who I am as a person. So it is a story not just close to my heart, but to my identity". However, the episode director Jean was excited to share the Sunday episode while he mentioned that every time he thinks about the episode it brings a smile to his face.

Image: Instagram/@TheSimpsons